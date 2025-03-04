Samsung unveiled its new AI-powered innovations and showcased expanded mobile experiences during the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MCW 2025) event in Barcelona, Spain. The South Korean tech giant unveiled Project Moohan, showing its first-ever XR (extended reality) devices, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with a slim design, the Galaxy A series, including Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G models, and various other developments in artificial intelligence and the mobile segment. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Samsung.

Samsung Unveiled New AI-Powered Innovations at MCW 2025 (Mobile World Congress 2025)

[MWC 2025] [Photo] Samsung Brings the Future of Mobile Technology, Inspiring Users Around the Worldhttps://t.co/V212dEoDKE — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) March 4, 2025

