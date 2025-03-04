Opera has unveiled its latest innovation, the Browser Operator, an AI-driven tool to enhance your web browsing experience. Opera Browser Operator is an AI agent to assist its users within the Opera browser by completing various tasks on the web. The feature is currently in the testing phase and represents an advancement as it allows the browser to use AI to perform tasks on the web. As per the blogpost, the Browser Operator has been developed with user privacy in mind. While using feature, no keystrokes or screenshots will be sent the server. When you assign a task to the Browser Operator through a prompt, it will work to accomplish it and occasionally require your input to proceed. If you need to fill out a form, you have the option to either enter the information directly on the webpage or provide the details to the Browser Operator. After that, you can click continue for it to carry on and finish the task. If at any point you wish to stop the task being performed by the Browser Operator, you can do so by clicking the cancel button. Microsoft Integrates DeepSeek R1 Models for Copilot+PCs via Azure AI Foundry To Bring AI Directly to Windows, Now Available To Access.

Opera Browser Operator

Introducing Opera’s Browser Operator! Imagine a browser that can just do things for you. Finish tasks you might just find too complex or too boring. Today, we're previewing a browser AI agent that gets shit done for you. Let’s dig deeper! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/kgGJhATrgS — Opera (@opera) March 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)