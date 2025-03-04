Microsoft announced the release of Deepseek R1 7B and Deepseek R1 14B distilled models for Copilot+PCs via Azure AI Foundry. The tech giant announced expanding its AI on the edge by taking a significant step in integrating AI from cloud to edge on Windows platforms. Microsoft announced it would bring Deepseek R1 1.5B distilled models director and help developers, businesses, and creators push the possible boundaries. Microsoft Copilot Dragon: Tech Giant Unveils ‘Industry’s First AI Assistant for Clinical Workflow’ To Increase Efficiency, Automate Tasks for Clinicians.

Microsoft Azure AI Foundry Offers Access to Deepseek R1 Models

Today, we are advancing our AI ambitions with the release of DeepSeek R1 7B & 14B distilled models for Copilot+ PCs via Azure AI Foundry. This is the next step on our journey to continue to make Windows the platform for AI, seamlessly integrating intelligence from the cloud to… pic.twitter.com/QaUYrlMIt6 — Pavan Davuluri (@pavandavuluri) March 3, 2025

