OPPO's President of Overseas Marketing said that the upcoming OPPO Find N5 will be one the thinnest smartphones in the world when it launches. He shared images of the OPPO Find N5 foldable phone and praised the company's engineers for crafting such a thin, book-style one. OPPO Find N5 will be launched in China and the global market on February 20, 2025, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device will offer up to 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup. Alongside Find N5 foldable, the Chinese company may also launch OPPO Watch X2 in China. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Plus, OPPO Find X9 Pro, OPPO Find X9 Ultra Launch Expected in Q4 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Will Compete With iPhone 17 Series: Report.

OPPO Find N5 Smartphone to Be Thinnest Foldable in World, Said Marketing President Billy Zhang

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)