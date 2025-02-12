Mumbai, February 12: The OPPO Find X9 series is expected to arrive in China in October 2025. However, ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone company tried to attract Apple iPhone users by sharing teasers comparing its upcoming Find X9 series. The series will be launched in China with four models, including the OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Plus, OPPO Find X9 Pro, and OPPO Find X9 Ultra.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the upcoming OPPO Find X9 series will compete with Apple's iPhone 17 lineup, which will be released in September 2025. However, OPPO compared its new flagship smartphones with Apple's iPhone 16 series last year to attract Apple users to its brand. The report mentioned that this year, OPPO will also try to attract iPhone users to switch to its new models with its upcoming smartphones. OPPO Find N5 Launch on February 20 in China, Likely To Feature DeepSeek-R1 Integration; Know Expected Specifications and Other Details.

OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Plus, OPPO Find X9 Pro, and OPPO Find X9 Ultra will reportedly compete with the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus (iPhone 17 Air), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Amid this, a Chinese Weibo account called "Digital Chat Station" also hinted at an OPPO Find X8 Mini device, a compact model as well. However, the actual name of this mini model has not yet been finalised. Vivo V50 Launch Date on February 17 in India, Will Arrive With AI Features; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

The OPPO Find X9 series is expected to have better specifications compared to the previous OPPO Find X8 series. The upcoming series may likely have 6.3-inch displays and a single periscope telephoto lens offering 200MP resolution. It is expected that the Find X9 series will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The OPPO Find X8, OPPO Find X8 Pro, OPPO Find X8 Plus and OPPO Find X8 Ultra variants could have LTPO display and likely launch around Q4 2025. On the other hand, the OPPO Find X8S series is expected around the second quarter of this year.

