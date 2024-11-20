OPPO will launch its new highly anticipated smartphone, the OPPO Find X8 series, in the global market and India. The launch will take place in Bali, Indonesia, on November 21, 2024, and will be watched in India at 11:30 IST. The series will include two devices - OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and several AI features. The standard variant is expected to have a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, and the Pro variant might include a 6.78-inch panel. Batteries will be 5,630mAh and 5,910mAh, respectively. Both smartphones will have a 50 MP camera setup on the rear and 32MP selfie shooters. Besides, the smartphone launch will accompany Color 15 based on Android 15. Vivo Y300 5G Launch Set for Tomorrow, Likely Coming With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

OPPO Find X8, OPPO Find X8 Pro Launching in India and Global Market on November 21, 2024

