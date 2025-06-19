OPPO K13x 5G will be launched in India on June 23, 2025. The smartphone will be available in two colours, which will be Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will run on ColorOS. The device will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The OPPO K13x 5G camera setup will come with a 50MP AI main camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and an 8MP front camera. It will feature a 6,000mAh battery with 45W flash charging support. As per reports, the OPPO K13x 5G price is India may be under INR 15,000. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Neckband From OnePlus.

OPPO K13x 5G Will Launch in India on June 23

Your eyes will also get wide-eyed like theirs, when you spot the tough beast of a phone from Oppo! Dropping hot on 23rd June on Flipkart!#OPPOK13x #LiveUnstoppable Click here to know more: https://t.co/vMvHyhwHlE pic.twitter.com/Hr4C0CBoT3 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 19, 2025

