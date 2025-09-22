Paytm has launched Postpaid on UPI with the “Spend Now, Pay Next Month” feature. As per the Paytm website, the fintech company said, “A postpaid UPI credit line is a short-term digital credit facility embedded within the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem.” The feature allows users to complete UPI transactions using a pre-approved credit limit, rather than directly debiting their bank accounts. Users can get interest-free credit for up to 30 days, and pay on any UPI-enabled platform. It can be used for QR code payments to merchants, online shopping, and utility bill payments. Person-to-person (P2P) transfers are restricted. Fees apply only to the amount spent. To make payments using your Credit Line on UPI, open the Paytm app and scan a merchant's QR code. Next, select your Credit Line on UPI as the payment method, enter the payment amount, and complete the transaction by entering your UPI PIN. OnePlus 15 Launch Expected Soon in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Key Specifications and Images Ahead of Announcement.

Paytm Postpaid

🚨 Paytm launches Postpaid on UPI with ‘Spend Now, Pay Next Month’ option. pic.twitter.com/RLwNQFx5mk — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 18, 2025

