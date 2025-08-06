Perplexity Finance, a finance arm of Perplexity AI, rolled out clearer price history charts, offering a detailed view of the stocks of any company. The Aravind Srinivas-run AI company said it would soon support the new update to more users internationally. Recently, Perplexity AI announced that its Max subscribers would get support for the Claude Opus 4.1 Thinking model. The company also acquired the Invisible company, which was focused on AI infrastructure. Claude Opus 4.1 Thinking Model Now Available for Perplexity Max Subscribers.

Perplexity Finance Price History Charts Released With Improvements

we're rolling out cleaner @PPLXfinance price history charts— with better international support coming very soon 👀. Let us know what you think! https://t.co/C9FuiwTiSa pic.twitter.com/F5pzgajbAs — John-Michael Murphy (@johnmichael_mur) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)