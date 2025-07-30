PlayStation’s first wireless fight stick now has an official name, and it is named “FlexStrike.” Previously known as Project Defiant, the PlayStation FlexStrike was introduced during the June 2025 State of Play. It is designed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and it's the first fight stick created for the PlayStation ecosystem. FlexStrike is set to launch in 2026 and will be compatible with PS5 and PC through wired or wireless connection using PlayStation Link. The FlexStrike comes with features like mechanical switch buttons and swappable restrictor gates, DualSense controller connectivity, and more. The fight stick also includes a PS Link USB adapter and a sling carry case for easy transport. PUBG Battlegrounds 37.1 Update: Check Details on PC and Console Notice Regarding Change in Crates Weapon Skins.

PlayStation FlexStrike

PlayStation’s first wireless fight stick gets its official name: FlexStrike (formerly codenamed Project Defiant) New details on the upcoming controller, including its sling carry case: https://t.co/iR8h7NGqnD pic.twitter.com/7quUPTFM8N — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2025

