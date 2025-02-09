PlayStation Network (PSN) experienced a significant disruption, which left many gamers unable to access online features for nearly 24 hours. The outage began on Friday evening and affected services such as account management, gaming, and the PlayStation Store. After approximately 24 hours, Sony announced that PSN had been restored. Users can now access all online features without any problems. All services are up and running, including account management, gaming and social features, and the PlayStation Store. GTA 6 Release Date Leaked: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Likely To Launch in September 2025; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

PSN Has Been Restored

PSN has been restored. You should be able to access online features without any problems now. For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM Sorry for the inconvenience! — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025

