PlayStation Asia shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 4, 2025, and announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for August. These titles will be available for all eligible PlayStation Plus subscribers throughout the month from August 5 to September 1, 2025. The games include a mix of action, survival, and anime-style games to play on their PS4 or PS5 consoles. The post mentioned that Lies of P will be available on PS5 and PS4. Additionally, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2 will be accessible on PS4. PUBG Battlegrounds PC Weekly Maintenance Scheduled on August 6 To Include Server Stabilisation, No Downtime Expected.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August 2025

Zombies, superheroes, and sword-wielding puppets. Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August are: 🗡️ Lies of P 🧟 DayZ 🦸 My Hero One's Justice 2 pic.twitter.com/gWm8WmdtTw — PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)