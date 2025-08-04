PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 4, 2025, to inform players about the upcoming weekly maintenance schedule. The post confirmed that the next round of PC weekly maintenance will take place on August 6, 2025, at 02:00 UTC (around 7:30 AM IST). The update is mainly focused on backend improvements, and there will be no server downtime during this maintenance window. The team stated that this week’s update will include server stabilisation fixes, and players can continue playing without any interruptions while the improvements are applied in the background. Grok Imagine New Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Image and Video Generation Feature Now Available for All SuperGrok and Premium+ Subscribers.

PUBG Battlegrounds Weekly Maintenance

[PC] Weekly Maintenance This week's weekly maintenance (8/6 02:00 UTC) will have no server downtime. Fixes: - Server stabilization — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) August 4, 2025

