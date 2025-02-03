Sony is reportedly planning to showcase 'State of Play', a live video game program that shows all the latest updates, announcements, and trailers. The reports have hinted that the next Sony PlayStation State of Play 2025 could happen during the week of Valentine's Day, likely on February 12, 2025. This year, it is expected that Sony PS State of Play will focus on third-party games and announce first-party titles. It is expected that Sony will announce Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2, among other titles. GTA 6 Releases Date, Video Leaked: Online Leaks Claim That Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be Released in September 2025 (Watch Gameplay Footage).

PlayStation State of Play 2025 Coming During Valentine's Week

PlayStation State of Play reportedly coming during Valentine's week 🎮 pic.twitter.com/NGXb0cyMsd — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)