New Delhi, January 6 : Chinese smartphone maker Poco has launched the new X5 series globally. The Poco X5 and X5 Pro feature AMOLED display, 5G connectivity and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. While the Poco X5 Pro will go on sale in India, the X5 5G will be given a miss. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Launched in India; Checkout Specs, Features and Price Details.

For the Indian market, the Poco X5 Pro 5G has a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has been tagged at Rs 24,999, while Rs 2,000 of introductory offer can be availed. The smartphone will go on sale from February 13 on Flipkart.

Poco X5 Pro Launched in India :

So now that you're in the know, are you ready to join the league of Xtraordinary madmen? Get your hands on the Xceptional POCO X5 Pro 5G today in an early sale and #UnleashX. ✅6GB+128GB - ₹20,999* ✅8GB+256GB - ₹22,999* *Including offers#POCOX5Pro5G pic.twitter.com/Ho9eOggV9w — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 6, 2023

