New Delhi, January 6 : Infinix has launched its Zero 2023 series in India. This lineup comprises the Infinix Zero 5G and the Infinix Zero Turbo 5G 2023 models. These two new Infinix smartphones come featuring good specs and reasonable pricing.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo smartphones come with 5G support out-of-the-box and are mid-range devices with comparatively affordable pricing, which aim to offer 5G smartphones to the general phone users of India. Let’s find out more details. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphones Launched Globally; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Smartphone Specifications :

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo handsets both feature 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 gets powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 processor, while the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo packs in a Dimensity 1080 processor.

There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while there’s additional support of 5GB of memory through the virtual RAM feature. Both the phones run on Android 12 OS which is topped with XOS 12 skin.

Both the devices get a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back. Upfront there is a 16MP snapper. The devices get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS and are packaged in an 8.9mm thick body that tips the scale at 199 grams. Apple iPhone Ultra Launch Likely in 2024, Could Be More Expensive Than iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Models: Reports.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo – Price & Availability :

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in India is Rs 17,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB model, while the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo has been tagged at Rs 19,999 for the same configuration.

The smartphone duo will go on sale from February 11. The handsets are available in the shades of Coral Orange, Submariner Black and Pearly White options. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series' orange colour option gets a leatherette texture and is the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania special edition model that comes with MCU treats.

