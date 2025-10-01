The Realme 15x 5G is the latest smartphone launched in the mid-range segment by the Chinese smartphone company Realme. It comes with a large 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging support. The Realme 15x 5G offers a 50MP Sony AI rear camera, a 50MP front AI camera, and a 6.8-inch 144Hz display with HD+ resolution and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with an IP69 rating for better protection against dust and water, has MediaTek D6300 SoC and runs on Android 15-powered Realme UI 6.0. The Realme 15x 5G price in India starts at INR 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It is available in three colors: Maroon Red, Marine Blue, and Aqua Blue. Google Pixel 10a Launch Expected Earlier Than April 2026; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features.

