Redmi Note 14 series 5G, including Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G, will be launched in the global market today, on January 10, 2025. The series was already launched in India in December 2024 under the mid-range segment. Redmi Note 14 series included a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and three different processors and batteries. The global variant will have a 200MP AI camera, various AI photography features and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The rest of the details are expected to be identical to the Indian variants. Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Redmi Note 14 Series Smartphones.

Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch on January 10, 2025

