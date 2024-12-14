Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ were launched in India on December 9, 2024. These Smartphones from the Redmi Note 14 series offer advanced specifications and features for its users. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with a 6.67-inch display. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and features a 6.67-inch display. The Redmi Note 14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor and comes with a 6.67-inch display. The sale of Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is now live and the price mentioned includes net effective price inclusive of bank offers or exchange bonus. Redmi Note 14 with 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 17,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at INR 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes at a price of INR 29,999 with 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphones are available at mi.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets.

Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Now Available for Sale

#KatrinaKaif steps behind the camera to showcase the #RedmiNote14 Pro+ 5G! From erasing distractions to stunning 50MP telephoto shots, it’s creativity redefined.#RedmiNote14 5G Series First Sale 13th December. Starting at ₹17,999*. Know more: https://t.co/RGa0iIDfRh pic.twitter.com/EbicNmCSR8 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 10, 2024

