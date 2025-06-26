Fact Check: Was YRF’s ‘Saiyaara’ Supposed To Be ‘Aashiqui 3’? Director Mohit Suri Confirms THIS About Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film

Bollywood filmmaker Mohit Suri, known for directing many fan favourite films like Awarapan (2007), Murder 2 (2011) and Aashiqui 2 (2013), is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Saiyaara. The romantic musical marks the acting debut of Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday and features Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet Padda as the female lead. In a recent interview, Mohit Suri revealed that he has an "aashiqui" towards the romance genre and his upcoming film was initially planned as Aashiqui 3. ‘Saiyaara’ Teaser: Did You Find Aneet Padda, Heroine of Ahaan Panday’s Debut Movie, Very Familiar? Here’s Why!.

Was ‘Saiyaara’ Initially Planned As ‘Aashiqui 3’?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mohit Suri opened up about the origin of Saiyaara, the change in title and why the movie could not be made as a part of the iconic Aashiqui franchise. He said that he was initially considering making Aashiqui 3 with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. He revealed that they had asked him to prepare a draft for the film in the beginning, when Bhushan and Mukesh were still on good terms.

‘Saiyaara’ Teaser

He said, "To be honest, they had pitched me to come with a draft for Aashiqui 3 in the beginning. At that time, Mukesh ji and Bhuhan were on good terms. I know they have a very sensitive relationship. They are friends at time and then they are not. So, I thought of this idea for Aashiqui 3, which is now Saiyaara. But, they were in a hurry and wanted to announce, which is something I was not comfortable with. I prefer having a script first and then make an announcement. But to sum it up, yes this idea was originally for Aashiqui 3."

In the same interview, the filmmaker also revealed that Aashiqui 2 was originally an independent love story that he was eager to make after Murder 2. However, at Mukesh Bhatt’s request and with a higher budget, the script was modified and turned into Aashiqui 2. ‘Saiyaara’: Who Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda? New Bollywood Couple Stars in Mohit Suri’s Romantic Film – Know More About Them.

Check Out the Title Track of ‘Saiyaara’:

About ‘Saiyaara’

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Wadhwani, Saiyaara marks the 20th year of Mohit Suri in Bollywood. The cinematography for the film is handled by Vikas Sivaraman, while the music is composed by Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. While the romance genre has not seen much success in Bollywood in recent times, expectations from this film are sky-high. Saiyaara is set to hit theatres on July 18, 2025.

