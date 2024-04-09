Mumbai, April 9: Realme P Series was teased by on April 8, 2024 by the Chinese smartphone company 'Realme India' on X. Realme revealed the name and specifications of its upcoming series in India yesterday. The Realme P series launch date is now confirmed for the Indian market. The smartphone company will launch its new Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G in India on April 15, 2024. With the Realme P Series, the company is expected to expand its range of mid-range smartphones in the country.

Realme unveiled that the 'P' in the new series, with P meaning "Power" and said that the new smartphones will be "Way Ahead of the Curve." Ahead of the Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro launch date, the smartphone company shared a few details about the colours, design, and processor. The new P series from Realme will be exclusively sold on the Flipkart website. Vivo T3X 5G Likely To Launch Soon in India Under Rs 15,000; Check Leaked Specifications of New Vivo T-Series Smartphone.

Realme P Series - Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro Launch Confirmed:

Feather like vision, fearless design! 🪶🐦 Raising the curtain from the most awaited powerful design of #NewrealmePSeries5G Stay tuned for the launch on April 15th Know more: https://t.co/OmR1g3qJ2o#realmeP1Pro5G #realmeP1 5G pic.twitter.com/uwoY6GOZOq — realme (@realmeIndia) April 9, 2024

Relame P Series Colours Revealed Ahead of April 15:

Give a shape to power of nature and imagine a new world with the #NewrealmePSeries5G Which design caught your attention the most? Comment now and tag @Flipkart#realmeP1Pro5G #realmeP1 5G Launching on 15th April Know more: https://t.co/EAiZlTtz3p pic.twitter.com/sqY6pBK13V — realme (@realmeIndia) April 9, 2024

Relame P1 Specifications Teaser Video:

Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro Processors:

Exclusive 🥴 Realme P1 🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Realme P1 Pro 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (most probably)#realme #realmeP1 #RealmeP1Pro pic.twitter.com/m3eKvluqP9 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 8, 2024

Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro Specifications and Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Realme confirmed that its new smartphone will be launched with a "Phoenix Design" with three colour options for its Pro model. Realme P1 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in two colour options—Peacock Green and Parrot Blue. On the other hand, Realme P1 5G will be launched in Peacock Green. Realme P1 5G is also confirmed to launch with a 7-layer VC Cooling System and an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

The company also confirmed that its Realme P1 5G will be launched with a 120Hz AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness, 45W fast-charging support and a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. In a short teaser, the company also confirmed that the new models will come with a Rainwater Touch feature, which will likely allow customers to use the display even with the water droplets on it. According to a leaker Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X, Realme P1 will feature a MediaTek D 7050 and Realme P1 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile processor. Android 15 Likely To Introduce New Feature Called ‘Private Space’; Check Details.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Price in India

On the Flipkart microsite, Realme suggested the range of Realme P Series prices in India. The Realme P1 5G will be introduced under Rs 15,000, and the Realme P1 Pro 5G will be introduced under Rs 20,000. The company recently launched the Realme 12X 5G in India with 45W fast-charging at a starting price of Rs 11,999. Its first sale will start on April 10 (tomorrow) at 12 PM. Another mid-range smartphone

