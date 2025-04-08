Redmi Watch Move announced by Redmi India on social media confirming teh launch of a new smartwatch form Redmi in India on April 21, 2025. The upcoming Redmi smartwatch will feature AMOLED display and square design with round-shaped edges. Redmi Watch Move post also showed the design of the smartwatch having a black-coloured strap and a watch face. More details about the features, specifications and price will be revealed soon. POCO C71 Sale Starts Today in India, Budget Smartphone Comes With 5,200mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Watch Move, New Redmi Smartwatch Launching on April 21

You’ve waited long enough. It’s not just about time anymore, it’s about making a move.#RedmiWatchMove is here to help you ditch the basic. Stop settling, and make #YourNextBigMove. Launching on 21st April. Know more: https://t.co/51dUm1eT6K — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 8, 2025

