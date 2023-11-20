Sam Altman, who held the position as the CEO of OpenAI, was recently fired from the organization by the board. The details about the removal of Sam Altman are still unfolding. Amid this news, Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital, shared a "Short History of OpenAI" on his X handle. In his post on X, he wrote that "it is becoming increasingly clear that OpenAI's convoluted structure led to the conflicting motivations and incentives within the company". He said that corporate structure can help you achieve your goals whether you are a for-profit or non-profit. He also noted that the Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever could have fired him over concerns of Sam "pushing to commercialize too quickly". She was recruited to OpenAI from Google in 2015, whom Musk described as "the linchpin for OpenAI being successful". Elon Musk Antisemitic Post: X Owner Says 'Nothing Could Be Further From the Truth' After Hundreds of Media Stories Claim Him To Be 'Antisemitic'.

Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya Post on X:

A Short History of OpenAI On Friday, OpenAI ousted its co-founder Sam Altman as CEO. While OpenAI cites a lack of consistent candor in Altman’s dealings with the board as the key reason for his removal, there is widespread speculation about other motives behind his termination.… pic.twitter.com/fHm14ZLEx9 — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) November 20, 2023

