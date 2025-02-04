Sam Altman said that OpenAI would build multiple AI-powered devices with different form factors, such as headsets, desktop devices, and more. OpenAI CEO hinted at the possibility of integrating artificial intelligence into human lives. According to a report by TechCrunch, OpenAI filed a new application for trademark products under the "OpenAI" brand, with the US Patent and Trademark hinting at the upcoming lineup. It included headphones, glasses, laptop and phone cases, goggles, smart jewellery, humanoid robots, VR and AR headsets and more. OpenAI has already announced its collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ivy on a consumer hardware project. Sam Altman said it would take several years to complete the prototype AI devices. X User Criticises OpenAI, Anthropic for Scraping His Work To Train AI Models.

OpenAI Working on AI-Powered Consumer Products

Sam Altman says OpenAI wants to build multiple AI-powered devices and are considering different form-factors such as headsets, desktop devices and totally new forms pic.twitter.com/T8KxCUss2Y — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) February 3, 2025

