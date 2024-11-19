Samsung Electronics will invest USD 14.4 billion (around 20 trillion won) in its new semiconductor R&D complex in South Korea. Samsung will complete its investment in the country by 2030 to regain its position in the chip market share. The tech giant lost its ground to players like SK Hynix and Micron. The tech giant held an equipment move ceremony at the facility on November 18, 2024. Samsung Electronics will begin the entire operations of the facility in mid-2025. X NFL Portal: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Portal Dedicated to National Football League Portal To Provide All Details at Once Place.

Samsung Electronics to Invest USD 14.4 Billion in R&D in South Korea

Samsung Electronics plans to invest ₩20 trillion won (US$14.4 billion) by 2030 in its new semiconductor R&D complex in South Korea as part of plans to regain chip market share after losing ground to smaller rivals SK Hynix and Micron in HBM (high bandwidth memory), which work… — Dan Nystedt (@dnystedt) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)