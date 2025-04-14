One UI 8 Spotted: Samsung’s Android 16-Based Operating System Found on Galaxy Z Fold6 As Alpha Build, Shows Design Changes in File Manager, Gallery

Samsung's upcoming One UI 8 operating system has been leaked online, showing the new design changes. The One UI 8 has been spotted on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone and shows blurry effects in apps like Gallery, File Manager, and more. Samsung One UI 8 will be based on Android 16, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2025. However, Google introduced early beta versions for developers. The screenshots of One UI 8 with Alpha build were shared on social media. CMF Buds 2 Design Revealed Before April 28 Launch; Check Expected Specifications, Features New CMF TWS Earbuds Coming Alongside CMF Phone 2.

Samsung One UI 8 Spotted on Galaxy Z Fold6

🚨 BREAKING One UI 8 leak We got our hands on an early look at One UI 8 running on Android 16 Currently built on a Galaxy Z Fold6, it feels like One UI 7’s twin with minor glow-ups (blur effect) in apps like Gallery & File Manager Check out the link below for all the details pic.twitter.com/X7ZA92W2ld — Smartprix (@Smartprix) April 14, 2025

One UI 8 Based on Android 16 Spotted on Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung One UI 8 Screenshot Leaked Online

