One UI 8 Spotted: Samsung’s Android 16-Based Operating System Found on Galaxy Z Fold6 As Alpha Build, Shows Design Changes in File Manager, Gallery

One UI 8, Samsung's Android 16-based operating system, has been spotted as an alpha build on the Galaxy Z Fold6 with design changes in apps like File Manager and Gallery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (Photo Credits: Samsung)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 14, 2025 06:45 PM IST

Samsung's upcoming One UI 8 operating system has been leaked online, showing the new design changes. The One UI 8 has been spotted on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone and shows blurry effects in apps like Gallery, File Manager, and more. Samsung One UI 8 will be based on Android 16, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2025. However, Google introduced early beta versions for developers. The screenshots of One UI 8 with Alpha build were shared on social media.

Gemini Live With Screen, Camera Sharing Rolling Out to Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Devices Today, Available for All Advanced Users on Android in Gemini App
Technology

Gemini Live With Screen, Camera Sharing Rolling Out to Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Devices Today, Available for All Advanced Users on Android in Gemini App
