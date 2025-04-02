Beijing, April 2: Vivo X200s is officially set to launch in the Chinese market with attractive design, specifications and features. After many rumours, the Chinese company Vivo shared images of its upcoming Vivo X200s smartphone, which has a round-shaped rear camera module and sleek design. With this, the company will launch this smartphone in April 2025 in the domestic market. The company has yet to reveal whether the launch will take place in the global and Indian markets.

The Vivo X200's first teaser images show that the company continued with the design offered in the Vivo X200 Series, which includes two smartphones—Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. Both these devices come with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship processor, and the Pro model has a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto camera. The standard model comes with a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto camera. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price, Sale Date, Offers, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About New Motorola Smartphone Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor.

Vivo X200s Specifications and Features

Vivo X200s will likely be launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus processor. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC will be launched on April 11, 2025. The device is expected to have a 6.67-inch LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and likely 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Vivo X200s may also have an on-display fingerprint scanner.

The upcoming Vivo X200s is expected to house a 5,800mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. Reports also said that it would support bypass charging. The Vivo X200s will likely launch with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, and 50MP periscope telephoto camera—all may be ZEISS cameras. However, it is rumoured that instead of 50MP, the device may have a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto camera. Lava BOLD 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Lava Mobiles.

Vivo X200s Price (Expected)

Vivo X200s is expected to launch in China at around INR 48,000 to INR 50,000, and the company may introduce it in two colours - lavender and teal. It may be one of the earliest smartphones to launch with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

