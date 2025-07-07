Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9, 2025, where the company is likely to launch its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in India. While Samsung has not confirmed the names of the devices, it recently teased the event with the message, “Foldable future arrives. Sleek design, powerful performance, and a new way to experience mobile. It’s almost time, the Ultra experience is ready to unfold.” Alongside the foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is also expected to be revealed. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset and is likely to offer up to 1TB storage, a 200MP camera, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be priced at around INR 1,69,990 in India. The Galaxy Flip 7 may have a 4-inch outer display, a 6.85-inch inner display, a 50MP camera, and it could either be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset or an Exynos 2500 chipset with a 4,300mAh battery. Moto G96 5G Specifications and Features Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 9; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event

Only 2 days left until the foldable future arrives. Sleek design, powerful performance, and a new way to experience mobile. It’s almost time, the Ultra experience is ready to unfold.#GalaxyAI #GalaxyUnpacked pic.twitter.com/YDmI3rvUsN — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) July 7, 2025

