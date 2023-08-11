NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has spotted distinctive hexagonal mud cracks on Mars that scientists speculate may offer the first evidence of wet-dry cycles on the planet. One of the prevailing theories as to how life began on Earth is that persistent cycles of wet and dry conditions on land helped kickstart the complex chemical building blocks necessary for microbial life. "Mars is no stranger to cracks big and small. The Valles Marineris canyon system, seen in the first image here by Viking Orbiter 1, is over 2,000 miles (3,000 km) long, 370 miles (600 km) wide and 5 miles (8 km) deep [sic]," NASA wrote while sharing the images of Mars. Earendel Star: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Breaks Record by Discovering the Farthest Star Ever Detected.

Here's the Image of Mars:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

