Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team for Achieving 88.5% of All Global Satellite Launches in Q2 2025
Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team for their outstanding performance in the second quarter of 2025. The aerospace company, led by Elon Musk, achieved a remarkable milestone by launching 88.5% of all global satellite launches in Q2 2025. This demonstrated the strong efforts of the SpaceX team in the space industry.
Socially Team Latestly| Sep 22, 2025 11:52 AM IST
