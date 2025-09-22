Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team for achieving remarkable milestones in the space industry. The SpaceX CEO highlighted the impressive launch statistics from Q2 2025 by sharing his reaction on the X platform. SpaceX launched 88.5% of all satellites in the second quarter of this year, and the company is expected to achieve 90%, as shared by Steve Jurvetson, co-founder of Future Ventures and DFJ. He also said, "By weight lofted to orbit, SpaceX did 86% of the global total." SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted to this, saying, "Great work by the SpaceX team!" AI, Robotics and Nanotechnology Playing Similar Role in Shaping Healthcare and Space Exploration, Says ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan.

Elon Musk Congratulates on Achieving Highest Satellite Launches Globally in Q2