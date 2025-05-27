SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will speak to the world on May 27, 2025, about the company’s vision of “Making Life Multiplanetary”. The special event, titled “The Road to Making Life Multiplanetary”, will likely share key updates on SpaceX’s mission to colonise Mars. Musk is expected to talk about the progress made with the Starship rocket, which plays a central role in the mission. The event is scheduled to go live at 10:25 PM IST and will be live-streamed on X. Viewers can watch it live by visiting SpaceX’s official X profile. The event is scheduled one day ahead of the Starship Flight 9 test. Bharat Forecast System Launched by IMD: India Launches Weather Forecast System to Boost Monsoon Tracking, Disaster Management.

Elon Musk Will Present ‘Making Life Multiplanetary’ Event

Presenting “Making Life Multiplanetary”. Live on 𝕏 on Tuesday at 1pm ET. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2025

‘The Road to Making Life Multiplanetary’ Event Live Streaming Link

Watch an update from @elonmusk on SpaceX’s plan to make life multiplanetary https://t.co/E68TunhFYb — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 26, 2025

