Firefly Aerospace has selected Honeybee Robotics, a Blue Origin company, to supply a lunar rover to explore the Gruithuisen Domes on the Moon's near side in 2028. Honeybee's rover is set to carry NASA instruments to explore the Gruithuisen Domes, a region of the Moon that has not been previously explored. As part of Firefly's third lunar mission, Honeybee's rover will help to study the subsurface of the Gruithuisen Gamma Dome using NASA's Lunar Vulkan Imaging and Spectroscopy Explorer (Lunar-VISE) suite.

Firefly Aerospace Selects Blue Origin’s Honeybee Robotics for Lunar Mission

On the road again! We’re pumped to have @blueorigin's Honeybee Robotics hitch another ride to the Moon on Blue Ghost Mission 3. This time we'll bring their rover to help explore the mysteries of the Gruithuisen Domes. Learn more here: https://t.co/T4hCbF55x8 — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 24, 2025

