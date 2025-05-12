Elon Musk agreed to a post that Tesla's LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries used on models like Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 have no rare elements. He said that producing the Lithium-Iron Phosphate batteries was low-cost and extremely common. Elon Musk's statement is posted amid the USD 700 million construction of Tesla Megapack battery energy system in Georgia, United States. The EV (electric vehicles) company does not use rare elements like nickel and cobalt, as they have limited supply and are expensive. Elon Musk said, "True. All the ingredients in lithium-ion LFP batteries are low cost and extremely common. No rare elements are used at all." Gemini New Feature Update: Google To Soon Allow Users To Upload Files, Images in Deep Research As Reference To Generate Reports.

Elon Musk Says No Rare Elements in Tesla LFP Battery Pack

True. All the ingredients in lithium-ion LFP batteries are low cost and extremely common. No rare elements are used at all. https://t.co/xBx400pjfB — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 11, 2025

