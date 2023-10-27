NASA recently shared a beautiful picture of a massive star formation with a streaming protostellar jet located 7,200 light years away from Earth in the constellation Aquila. The image of the light show was taken by Hubble Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 to conduct research on the extent of ionization in the jets blasted out of the protostar. When ionization happens, it means that atoms and molecules become charged due to the high-energy environment they are in which causes them to lose some electrons. The protostellar jets have collimated beams of matter that are ejected from young stars called protostars. Collimated means that the matter is ejected in a parallel direction which resembles a column-like shape. ⁣'Merging Galaxies': NASA's Hubble Telescope Shares Captivating Image of Two Merging Galaxies Located 350 Million Light Years From Earth (See Pic).

Here's the Image Shared by NASA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)