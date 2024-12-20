Vast, a privately-held US aerospace company, announced a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch two humans in spaceflight missions to the (International Space Station). SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will collaborate with Vast to launch up to two Dragon missions to ISS in a future bid for the company to work with NASA on a private astronaut mission (PAM). The aerospace company said that these missions would be contingent on being selected by NASA, the fifth and sixth PAMs ever awarded by the agency. Vast said that Haven-1 would likely become the world's first commercial station when launched in 2025. Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Falcon 9 Team on Completing 3 Successful Missions Under 24 Hours.

Vast, SpaceX Collaborating on Launching Two Human Spaceflights

