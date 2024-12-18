Elon Musk congratulated SpaceX's Falcon 9 team for completing three successful missions under 24 hours. The team launched the RRT-1 satellite mission from Florida on December 17 at 6 AM IST. The second mission, NROL-149, lifted off at 6:48 AM IST on the same day, consisting of spy satellites for the US National Reconnaissance Agency. The third SpaceX mission completed by the Falcon 9 team was launching O3b mPOWER 7 and 8 communication satellites. The liftoff took place at 3:56 AM IST on December 18, 2024. Elon Musk said, "Congrats @SpaceX Falcon team!" on X. Elon Musk Rejects Claims of Starlink Being Used in Manipur by Terrorists, Says ‘This Is False…Satellite Beams Turned Off Over India’.

