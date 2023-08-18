Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is preparing to witness the captivating celestial event known as "Zero Shadow Day" for the second time this year. As the clock strikes 12:24 pm today, August 18, residents will have the extraordinary chance to experience the phenomenon as the sun takes its position directly overhead, causing shadows to vanish momentarily. Don't miss this awe-inspiring moment as Bengaluru's streets bask in the absence of shadows once again. Enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike are eagerly anticipating this rare spectacle. Zero Shadow Day 2023: Netizens Share Pictures and Videos As Vertical Objects Go Shadowless During Rare Celestial Event in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Set to Witness Zero Shadow Day

Today is Zero Shadow Day go out and look at your shadow 😜#zeroshadowday pic.twitter.com/94ErU6C0sU — Tech Sanjeet (@SanjeetTech) August 18, 2023

#Bengaluru, a Silicon Valley of India, today gearing up to experience the astronomical phenomenon 'Zero Shadow Day' for the second time this year. It occurs when the sun's position is directly overhead, casting no shadow on the earth's surface. pic.twitter.com/8mioXJuIzx — Sachin Satpute (@sachin_vid) August 18, 2023

Look forward to experiencing the “Zero Shadow Day” at Bangalore. At 12:24 pm today (today i.e. August 18), it will be an unique opportunity to observe how shadows disappear during this remarkable celestial phenomenon. — Dr, Arun Kumar Singh (@arunsingh101) August 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)