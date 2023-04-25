The city of Bengaluru observed "Zero Shadow Day" today, April 25. A rare celestial event, "Zero Shadow Day" was witnessed around 12:17 pm when the sun was overhead at around noon time. During Zero Shadow Day, people were not able to see their own shadow or leave alone that of other people tomorrow. Many people took to social media to share pictures and videos of the rare event. Most of the pictures and videos of the objects were seen with disappeared shawod. Don't believe us, take a look. Zero Shadow Day 2023 Date and Time: Bengaluru To Observe Rare Celestial Event on April 25; Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

Bengaluru Observes "Zero Shadow Day"

all vertical objects in the city were shadowless at 12:17 pm! It occurs twice a year when the sun 🌞 is exactly overhead #zeroshadowday #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Q6BhxPSdha — Yash is hiring! 🇮🇳 (@yashodhannn) April 25, 2023

#ZeroShadowDay at Bengaluru

Vertical Objects in the City Did Not Have Any Shadow

Bengaluru witnessed the #ZeroShadowDay today at 12:17 pm today. Vertical objects in the city did not have any shadow as the sun was exactly at 90 degrees in the city. More details by @gadekal2020 & @puranchd6 @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Cloudnirad @ramupatil_TNIE pic.twitter.com/h51qyIWwN4 — TNIE Karnataka (@XpressBengaluru) April 25, 2023

Vertical Placed Objects Hardly Show Any Drop Shadow

Today was apparently the #zeroshadowday phenomenon in Bengaluru at 12:17pm. Vertical placed objects hardly show any drop shadow because of angle at which the sun rays fall. Was testing it on my watch. pic.twitter.com/LKehKAmACw — Nishant Ratnakar (@nishantr) April 25, 2023

#zeroshadowday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)