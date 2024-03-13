Sony has confirmed to roll out a new PlayStation 5 update for all users. The latest PS5 update will provide the DualSense controller sound enhancement and Share Screen interactions. Additionally, the company will roll out a PlayStation app update that will help users use the Share Screen interactions in the app. Sony also confirmed that it will roll out another PS5 System software beta today that will provide many new features and quality-of-life enhancements. The beta update is announced following the PlayStation 5 game releases like Tekken 8, Last of US Part II Remastered and FINAL FANTASY VII Rebirth. However, the PS5 beta update will be limited to selected countries and only include invited participants. ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 2024, ASUS VivoBook 15 2024 Launched in India, Available for Purchase Now; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Sony PS5 Update Rolling Out Today:

🗣️ The new PS5 system update is rolling out globally today Details on DualSense audio enhancements, Share Screen interactions and more: https://t.co/1CAiUFCRuV pic.twitter.com/5sMI9XkpYo — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 13, 2024

