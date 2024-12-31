As the world bids farewell to 2024, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will celebrate the New Year 16 times. Orbiting Earth at 400 kilometres, the Expedition 72 team will witness 16 sunrises and sunsets as they transition into 2025. Sharing the update on X, the ISS wrote, "As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year." Williams, who has been commanding the ISS since June 2024, will experience multiple New Year celebrations as the station orbits every 90 minutes. Special meals and video calls with loved ones will mark their celebrations in space. Sunita Williams Health Deteriorating? ‘Evacuate ASAP’, Say Netizens As NASA Astronaut's Christmas 2024 Celebration Photos Trigger Health Concerns.

Sunita Williams New Year 2025 Celebration

As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year. Seen here are several sunsets pictured over the years from the orbital outpost. pic.twitter.com/DdlvSCoKo1 — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 31, 2024

