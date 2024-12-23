NASA’s recent post of astronaut Sunita Williams celebrating Christmas in space has sparked concern among netizens about her health. The photo, shared on December 17, shows Williams, donning a Santa hat and T-shirt, alongside fellow astronaut Don Pettit inside the International Space Station's Columbus module. Williams, who has been in space for nearly six months, was initially set to return after eight days, but her stay was extended due to issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The image raised alarms, with some users expressing worries about her physical condition, commenting that she appears "too thin" and "living in a crowded cell." The extended mission has triggered online calls for NASA and Boeing to bring the astronauts back to Earth. When Will Sunita Williams Return to the Earth? NASA Gives Update on Stuck Indian-Origin Astronaut’s Arrival From ISS.

NASA Shares Sunita Williams’ Christmas 2024 Celebration Photo

Another day, another sleigh ⛄️❄️@NASA_Astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the @Space_Station's Columbus laboratory module. pic.twitter.com/C1PtjkUk7P — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) December 16, 2024

'They Look Too Thin', Says X User

That place looks junked out! They look too thin and are living in a crowded cell. Media makes it sound like a vacation? Praying for a safe return to earth. — SuesOpinionToday (@AllOpinionsMtr) December 19, 2024

‘Bring Them Back’: Netizen Alarmed Over Sunita Williams’ Health After NASA Shares Space Photo

What's happening NASA & BOING? conspiracy 2 get them lost in space 🚀🌌 BOING shud b sued fr their faulty space craft enough is enough bring both of them immediately bk 2 earth 🌍🌎 — Prakash Vathada (@Shiba1347) December 21, 2024

‘Evacuate ASAP’, Say Netizens

They look like they are in very bad shape in need of been evacuated ASAP — claudine Zeitoun (@claudineZeitoun) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)