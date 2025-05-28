Pavel Durov announced that Telegram and Elon Musk's xAI have agreed to a one-year partnership to distribute Grok to its billion users. The Telegram and xAI partnership is aimed to integrate Grok AI into its apps. Telegram will receive USD 300 million in cash and equity from Elon Musk's AI company, confirmed Pavel Durov. Moreover, the Telegram CEO said that the platform would receive 50% of revenue from xAI subscriptions sold via Telegram. Anthropic Claude App Gets Voice Mode As Beta and Web Search for Free Users; Check Details.

Telegram and xAI Announced 1-Year Partnership for Grok AI Distribution

Telegram and xAI have agreed to a 1-year partnership to distribute Grok to Telegram’s billion+ users and integrate it into its apps. Telegram will receive $300M in cash and equity from xAI, plus 50% of revenue from xAI subscriptions sold via Telegram. Together, we win! ❤️📈🏆 pic.twitter.com/JxTNQr4MTy — Pavel Durov (@durov) May 28, 2025

