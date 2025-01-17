TikTok CEO Shou Chew expressed gratitude to US President-elect Donald Trump for his commitment to finding a solution to keep the app available in the US. This follows the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the TikTok ban, set to take effect Sunday unless overridden. In a TikTok video, Chew acknowledged Trump’s past support, including his pledge to “save TikTok” during his 2024 campaign. The Biden administration deferred enforcement of the ban to Trump’s incoming administration, allowing the app to remain operational for now. Trump, however, issued a cautious statement, indicating he would review the situation before making a decision. TikTok reportedly has contingency plans to shut down temporarily if needed. The ban could impose fines on companies like Apple and Oracle, which facilitate TikTok’s operations. Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration, signalling continued efforts to resolve the app’s uncertain future. TikTok Ban Upheld: US Supreme Court Upholds Law Banning TikTok Unless Chinese Company ByteDance Sells Platform by January 19.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew Thanks Donald Trump for Support Amid Supreme Court Ruling

Our response to the Supreme Court decision:https://t.co/xSkvkOgpuV — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 17, 2025

TikTok CEO's response to Supreme Court decision to uphold TikTok ban pic.twitter.com/bIZnP24wHi — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 17, 2025

