The US Supreme Court has upheld a law banning TikTok unless ByteDance sells platform by January 19, solidifying restrictions on the popular short-video platform amid national security concerns. The decision comes after lawmakers cited potential risks of data sharing with the Chinese government due to TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. The ban, which has faced significant public backlash and legal challenges, marks a major step in the US government’s efforts to regulate foreign-owned digital platforms. TikTok has not yet announced its next steps in response to the ruling. TikTok Ban: List of Countries Where ByteDance’s Short-Video Making App Is Banned Over Risk of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

US TikTok Ban

JUST IN - U.S. Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 17, 2025

