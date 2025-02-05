TSMC plans to expand CoWoS advanced semiconductor packaging to over 150,000 wafers-per-month by 2028/2029 from 75,000-80,000wpm at the end of this year, media report, as in addition to Nvidia’s explosive GPU growth, production of specially-made ASIC chips for AI has also soared. The report also notes that TSMC has made no changes in its long term expansion plans due to DeepSeek, which has apparently slashed the cost of training AI models. TAC Acquires CyberScope: Global Cybersecurity Firm Takes Over Web3 Security Company Specialised in Contract Audits, Blockchain Vulnerability Assessment.

TSMC Planning Expansion of CoWOS Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

