Some Twitter users are reportedly having trouble in accessing their Twitter feed since they can't see anything on the microblogging page. A popup that reads "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" appears when the feed page first loads. The ‘problem’ seems to be with the desktop version of Twitter rather than the app. This comes amid reports that Twitter will inform its employees by email on Friday morning whether they will be laid off. Twitter Employee Seen Sleeping on Office Floor, Viral Photo Draws Mixed Reactions About Work Culture After Elon Musk's Takeover

Twitter Down?

Twitter down for some users, unable to login on the website.#TwitterDown 🤣 — Rohit Kumar🇮🇳 (@rohitscode) November 4, 2022

Twitter down? — Tim Bryan (@TLB73) November 4, 2022

