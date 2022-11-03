A picture of a Twitter employee sleeping on the office floor has been doing the rounds on social media. The image was shared by another Twitter employee which shows Esther Crawford , who is reportedly Twitter's director of product management, sleeping on the office floor after after working overtime in order to meet the stringent deadlines. The viral image shows Esther wrapped in a sleeping bag and an eye mask behind a table and some chairs in her office. As per some media reports, Twitter employees are working longer hours as Musk has set tight deadlines on some major projects. Elon Musk To Eliminate Half of Twitter’s Workforce, Intends To Remove ‘Work From Home’ Policy, Says Report

Twitter Employee Shares Photo of Manager Sleeping on Office Floor:

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

However, some showed concerns after the image went viral.

Netizens Ask Questions About New Work Culture at Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover:

Elon Musk is making the Twitter staff work 84 hour work weeks. Told them to sleep on the floor until a deadline. He thinks he's running Daddy's emerald mine. — Renee Libby 🎯 (@ReneeAlida) November 2, 2022

Elon has you guys pulling all-nighters already? — Bo Ren (@Bosefina) November 2, 2022

Addressing those concerns Esther said "I work with amazingly talented & ambitious people here at Twitter and this is not a normal moment in time. We are less than 1wk into a massive business & cultural transition. People are giving it their all across all functions.”

Twitter Manager Whose 'Sleeping on Twitter Office Floor' Photo Went Viral Speaks Out:

I work with amazingly talented & ambitious people here at Twitter and this is not a normal moment in time. We are less than 1wk into a massive business & cultural transition. People are giving it their all across all functions: product, design, eng, legal, finance, marketing, etc — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

I love my family and I’m grateful they understand that there are times where I need to go into overdrive to grind and push in order to deliver. Building new things at Twitter's scale is very hard to do. I'm lucky to be doing this work alongside some of the best people in tech. 💙 — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

