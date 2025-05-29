X (formerly Twitter) announced that starting today, May 29, 2025, it would pause the encrypted DMs feature while making improvements. The X users could still access the encrypted DMs but would not be able to send the new ones. Recently, the X platform faced a massive outage, which affected DMs, login services and many other functionalities. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI To Allow Users To Connect Their Slack Accounts Soon After Recently Rolling Out New Improved Sidebar on AI Chatbot.

X Paused New Encrypted DMs to Work on Improvements

Starting today we will be pausing the encrypted DMs feature while we work on making some improvements. You will still be able to access your encrypted DMs, but won't be able to send new ones. — Engineering (@XEng) May 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)