Vivo X200 FE smartphone is launched in India. The X200 FE features come in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey colour options. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and features a 6.31-inch display. The camera setup of the smartphone includes a 50MP ZEISS main lens, a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It includes a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, runs on Funtouch OS. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Upgrade Tipped, Launch Likely in Early 2026; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Vivo X200 FE Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor

