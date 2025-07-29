X Chat has reportedly got new upgrades. An X user, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, 2025, and revealed the latest update for the Elon Musk-run X app. The post listed several new features added to X Chat to improve the user experience. The new features on the messaging platform include typing indicators, message reactions, replies and mentions in notifications, a new message divider, chat search, and an option to block direct messages (DMs) from users. The features like typing indicators and reactions will help users to engage in real-time, while chat search and message dividers could offer better navigation. The ability to block DMs adds more control over user privacy. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New ‘Night Mode for the Camera’ Feature to Android Beta Testers, Offers Photo Enhancement in Darker Environment.

X Chat New Features

BREAKING: New update for the 𝕏 app is here. 𝕏 Chat just got new upgrades: • Typing indicators + reactions • Replies & mentions in notifications • New message divider • Search chats • Block DMs from users Update now & try it out. 📱 pic.twitter.com/oB9KYz17SB — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 29, 2025

